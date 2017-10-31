UPDATE: Louth man charged with sexual assault

Update: This court hearing has been rescheduled, and is now due to take place at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on November 13.
A Louth man is due to appear in court tomorrow (Wednesday) after being charged with sexual assault on a female.
Arron Palmer, 35, of Badminton Way, allegedly intentionally touched a woman, aged 16 or over, without her consent.
The alleged offence took place in Louth earlier this year.
Palmer is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 1.
