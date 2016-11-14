UPDATE: Man, 54, charged after allegedly abusing poppy-selling veterans in Mablethorpe

A 54-year-old man has been charged with being ‘drunk and disorderly’ after allegedly abusing veterans selling poppies at the Co-op in Mablethorpe on Friday.

Maurice Flaherty, of Alfreton Road in South Normanton, Derbyshire, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on November 28 to face the charge.

It is alleged that Flaherty verbally abused two poppy sellers - one of whom was reportedly a D-Day veteran in his 90s - during the incident.

On Friday evening, Alford & Mablethorpe’s Neighbourhood Policing Team tweeted their thanks to customers and staff for their “fantastic support” in assisting officers during the alleged incident.

