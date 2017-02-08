UPDATE: Man dies after collision between car and lorry near Ludborough

At 2.55pm today, Lincolnshire Police announced that a local man, who was driving the car involved in the collision with a lorry near Ludborough this morning, has died. His next of kin have been informed.

Earlier story...

The scene at Ludborough this afternoon (Wednesday).

Motorists are being asked to avoid the A18 after a ‘very serious’ collision took place between a car and a lorry shortly before 11am today (Wednesday).

The A18 road has closed between the A16 junction at Ludborough, and the A18’s junction towards North Thoresby.

The road is closed while the emergency services work at the scene, and is expected to remain closed ‘for some hours’.

