UPDATE: Manby residents warned as fire crews tackle blaze

Update: Eight pumps are now in use at the derelict building, and an aerial ladder platform (ALP) has been requested as crews continue to tackle the fire.

Residents in Manby are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed this morning (Thursday) as fire crews tackle a blaze at a nearby derelict building.

The incident was reported at 9.38am, and emergency services are dealing with the fire using four pumps.

