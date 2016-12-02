UPDATE: Meridian Singers getting set for Christmas concert in Louth

The Meridian Singers will be entertaining with music and humour at their concert next week.

The sincere and light -hearted programme of Christmas songs will range from the traditional to Medieval, and carols interspersed with some familiar seasonal items.

But be prepared once again, for some twists in the tale.

Musical director Michael Flowers, has written some arrangements for a number of the traditional carols and accompanist, Gill Parker, has also been involved in ensuring this will be a concert to delight and entertain.

There will be the opportunity for audience participation too.

The concert is on Saturday December 10 at the Trinity Centre in Eastgate, Louth, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7.50, including mulled wine and mince pies, and can be bought from choir members or Pat Neale on 01507 610143.