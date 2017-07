Police have confirmed that an 11-year-old boy who went missing from Louth last night has been found safe and well.

Officers put out an urgent appeal after Tyler Ayres, aged 11, went missing at 2.35pm yesterday, Tuesday July 11, near Monk's Dyke Road in Louth.

Thankfully Tyler was found safe and well late last night.

Police thanked the press and public for their help with this appeal.