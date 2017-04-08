UPDATE: Missing Jodie is found

A 15-year-old who went missing and was believed to be in Skegness has been found.

Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal for information on Saturday saying they were concerned for the whereabouts of of Jodie Greensmith, who had been missing since April 6.

Jodie was believed to be with a 17-year-old male from the Skegness area and it was believed they may be sleeping in a blue tent on common or farm land in or around the town or local villages.

Police confirmed today that Jodie is safe and had been found.