Update on ‘suspicious male’ in Holton le Clay

Lincolnshire Police have spoken with a man after he reportedly took photos or videos of children at a Holton le Clay playground.

The incident was reported to have taken place at the Garthway playground late on Monday afternoon (September 25)

A police spokesman said: “We have spoken to the person involved, and would like to reassure residents that this male was not committing any offences and was gathering information for a local project.

“The male in question does send his thanks for reporting such matters to the police. Thank you”.