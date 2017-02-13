UPDATE: Police name victim of Ludborough collision

Lincolnshire Police have today (Monday) released the identity of the man who tragically lost his life in a collision on the A18 at Ludborough last week.

Daniel Thomas, 31, from Healing, was driving a car which collided with a lorry on Wednesday February 8.

The scene at Ludborough this afternoon (Wednesday).

His family have today issued a heartfelt statement, stating: “Dan was such a family man. He was a loving husband to Nikki and a fantastic daddy and step-daddy to Steph, Lily, Charlie and twins Alfie and Daisy. He was also a great friend to many.

“Dan had recently graduated from University with a degree in B.Eng (Hons) Electrical & Electronic Engineering. We were so proud of him. He went on to study his Masters.

“Dan was a family orientated man, who would do anything for his wife and children. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.”

