UPDATE: Police seek motorcyclist who stopped at scene of fatal collision

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for further information in relation to the fatal collision at Hemswell Cliff on Monday evening (August 7).

As previously reported, a 48-year-old male motorcyclist was sadly killed following the collision, which happened at around 8.20pm.

The police would like to hear from anyone on a motorcycle who may have stopped at the scene around the time of the collision and who has not already spoken to police. They are thought to have ridden from the scene in the direction of Gainsborough.

Call 101 with any information, quoting incident number 509 of August 7.