Police now say the A16 is closed between the B1184 Frithville Road and Northlands in Sibsey, near Boston, due to a “serious” road accident.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and police expect the road to be closed for three hours.

Earlier today: Police are asking drivers to avoid the B1184 Frithville Road at Sibsey, which has been closed due to an accident today (Sunday).

There are no further details at the moment.

More as we get it.