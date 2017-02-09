UPDATE: Skate park is on the horizon for Louth

Louth X Sports has confirmed that it is just a ‘stone’s throw away’ from being able to begin constructing the town’s long-awaited skate park.

Louth X Sports’ secretary Yvonne Andrews and committee member Sarah Dodds recently visited Cordeaux Academy to collect a cheque for cash raised by the pupils, where they also confirmed to the Leader that they hoped the construction of the skate park would be able to both “begin and finish” later this year.

The proposed skate park, which would also be suitable for BMX and scooter riders, is due to be built on the Wood Lane playing fields next to the Meridian Leisure Centre.

Yvonne and Sarah said that the land has been ‘gifted’ to Louth X Sports by the land owners, East Lindsey District Council, for which the committee is extremely grateful.

The two committee members visited Cordeaux Academy last Wednesday (February 1) to receive a cheque worth £446.77, which has been raised by pupils who made donations for a non-school uniform day before the Christmas holidays.

The school’s generous donation follows a £1,200 grant from Louth Town Council in December, and the all-important £38,000 grant from the Veolia Environmental Trust last June.

Last May, St Michael’s CE Primary School pupil and BMX star, Evie Wood, raised over £200 for the appeal, and Beech Grove Residents Association also donated £2,100 just over a year ago.

These donations have all worked towards the estimated £82,000 total required for the skate park to be built.

Now, more than 10 years after Louth X Sports was formed, the group is just a few weeks away from making an announcement about the next stage of the process.

Sarah said: “We are now looking at an imminent announcement about when we’ll be starting, but the skate park group can’t just do this and disappear - we are then responsible for the ongoing maintenance and costs of the site.”

Other financial and practical support has come from East Lindsey District Council, the Magna Vitae Trust, Lincolnshire County Council, Louth Town Council, and those who have hosted and attended fundraising events over the years.

A fundraising Race Night will be held at My Father’s Moustache in North Holme Road in Louth on Saturday April 29.

• To make a donation or raise funds, contact Louth X Sports on 07908 544199 or via the group’s Facebook page.