UPDATE: Spalding girl has been found

Update: The family of Spalding teenager Freya Pite, who was reported missing from her home on Friday evening, say that she has now returned home. Thanks go to all those who shared the police appeal.

Previous story:

Lincolnshire Police are “concerned for the safety and wellbeing” of a missing girl from Spalding.

Freya Pite, who is understood to be in her mid-teens, was last seen at her Spalding home on Friday (November 11) at around 8.30pm.

Police believe that she may have travelled and visited the Market Deeping area.

If anybody had any dealings with her during yesterday evening, or has spoken to her since this date, contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 505 of November 11.