Utterby Primary pupils’ digital poster design task

Children from years five and six at Utterby Primary School have joined with Cordeaux Academy in Louth for their information technology lessons.

Using computer programmes at Cordeaux, the pupils were set the task of designing a poster to advertise the forthcoming Christmas Tree Festival in St Andrew’s Church in Utterby.

Teacher Kate Wilson said: “The children really enjoyed working on a task which had a real purpose.”

Ten designs were produced and, from these, one was selected for production and circulation.

Daisy Brown is pictured with her winning poster, along with her classmates in their classroom at Utterby.

The Christmas Tree Festival organisers are very grateful to the children and their teacher for their help in promoting the event, which runs on Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11, from 10am to 4pm.

Volunteers will be decorating the church to help make it a magical scene, with many new displays and new ideas, as well as the old favourites.

There will also be a stall selling Christmas decorations and a Christmas pantry stall.

Admission to the festival is free.