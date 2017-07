Have your say

A blue Vauxhall Zafira was stolen in the Louth area last week.

PC Richard Precious, from the Louth Rural policing team, said the vehicle’s registration number is SG03 KZE.

It is understood that the vehicle was stolen on or before Wednesday last week (July 26).

If you see the car, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 246 of July 26.