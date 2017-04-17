Vehicles seized by police for no MOT and not being unsured

Two motorists with no MOT and an uninsured driver have had their vehicles seized by police.

Mablethorpe and Alford Police‏ tweeted a picture of one of a van being towed away yesterday.

Earlier they reported a man had been arrested in Withern for drink driving.

The police tweeted he was nearly ‘one-and-a-half times’ over the limit.

A special hi-visibility police operation over the Easter Bank Holiday continues in Skegness today.

There have been more bobbies on the beat and a special operation on Saturday night saw officers in pubs and clubs sending out a clear message that drugs are not welcome in the resort.

