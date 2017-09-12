‘Very’ elderly woman collapses due to scam anxiety

A ‘very’ eldery lady from the Wragby area was taken to hospital after being ‘plagued’ by rogue traders, Lincolnshire Police have said.

According to police, the traders, who were offering to do work, caused the woman to collapse through shock and anxiety.

Horncastle Neighbourhood Policing Team yesterday tweeted: “A local elderly #RogueTraders victim is in Hospital because of shock & anxiety caused by scams”.

Lincolnshire Police have set up an ongoing enquiry to establish if any offences have been committed.

More details as we have them.