Victoria Atkins MP tells Scottish Government: ‘Support businesses and stop moaning about referendums’

Louth and Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, has urged the Scottish Government to “support their businesses, stop moaning about referendums and get on with governing” in the House of Commons yesterday (Wednesday).

Directing her question towards Margot James (Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) during Oral Answers to Questions on Scotland, Ms Atkins asked: “Will my Honourable Friend encourage Scottish businesses to seize the opportunities of our new relationship with Europe and the wider world, including, of course, my own constituency of Louth and Horncastle?

“Will she urge the Scottish Government to support their businesses, stop moaning about referendums and get on with governing?”

Margot James responded: “I thank my Honourable Friend, and I am happy to give that encouragement.

“The message that the UK Government have heard loud and clear is that businesses in Scotland want stability and not another divisive referendum.

“Talk of independence is disruptive. What people want now is the economic stability that can be provided only by Scotland remaining in the UK.”