VIDEO: Amazing 72-hour cricket net session world record attempt for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance kicks off in Sleaford

A trio of batsmen from Sleaford have kicked off a mammoth record attempt to complete 72 hours at the crease in a cricket net session for charity.

The attempt by Dave Newman, 37, Richard Wells, 25, and Shaun Brown, 31, began at 9am this morning (Thursday) and they will endure non-stop balls fired at them in Northgate Sports Hall in Sleaford to raise around £20,000 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Three years ago Dave and Richard took it upon themselves to support a fellow Billingborough cricket team member diagnosed with two brain tumours (from which he fully recovered).

They broke the world record for the longest net session, smashing the 25 hour target of continuous batting and setting a new record of 48 hours, while raising over £16,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Since then their feat has been surpassed and the pair decided to break the current figure of 52 hours by hanging on for a colossal 72 hours, with help from team mate Shaun Brown.

“What they do on a daily basis deserves our support,” Dave said.

Shaun Brown, Dave Newman and Richard Wells at the start of their 72-hour endurance batting record attempt.

The challenge is due to end at 3pm on Sunday and we will be keeping you posted on the action as it unfolds.

The men are allowed five minute breaks which they can 'save up' to have a 20-30 minute sleep during the course of the marathon.

The whole event will be recorded for evidence and streamed live on social media with help from www.cricketworld.com .

Most of the time the three will be batting against bowling machines, but anyone wishing to go down and bowl a few ends too will be welcome. Call Dave on 07984 908234.

Dave Newman sets out on the 72-hour cricket net batting marathon in Sleaford.

People can donate via their web page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/worldrecordcricketnet-2017

Shaun Brown at the crease during the 72-hour world record attempt.