VIDEO: ‘Anywhere but Skegness’ Lotto ad lady says ‘sorry’

A woman who shot into the limelight in a TV Lotto ad saying if she won she would holiday ‘anywhere but Skegness’ has said ‘sorry’ after seeing the resort from a lot of different angles - in a giant hamster ball.

Fun-loving world traveller Gina Parking had a tour of Skegness this morning at the invitation of the Mayor after contacting him because she felt bad at all the negative publicity the advert was attracting.

During the tour she was treated to an ice-cream at the Mayor’s refreshment kiosk near the Lifeboat Station, had a ride on a helter skelter on the Pleasure Beach and enjoyed the view from Skegness Pier sitting in a deckchair.

Gina said appearing in the advert had happened by chance. She said: “I was just randomly walking down a street in Leeds and was stopped to be part of an advert.

“I’d just come back from travelling the world and said it as a funny saying. There’s no big story with it.

“After that little piece I thought it was in need of an apology so I emailed the Mayor and he gladly accepted me as a visitor.

“I’ve had a fabulous morning - I’ve even walked on water (in a giant hamster ball) which you might not know you can do in Skegness. Thank you Skegness.”

Mayor Coun Danny Brookes said he thought he was winning the challenge. He said: “So far so good, I think she’s having a good time. I thought the advert was tongue in cheek but some of the locals were upset so I thought we had better get her down here and try and change her mind.”

After lunch at Skegness Aquarium, the animal lover was going for a tour at the nearby Lincolnshire Wildlife Park at Frisney to sdee the tigers.

