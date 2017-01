Here is quick clip showing the army helping out in Mablethorpe as preparations for a possible storm surge is still on-going.

Have you been affected or have had to evacuate your home in Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea or Trusthorpe?

A presence from the army has now been seen in Mablethorpe this evening (Thursday) to assist with preparations following tidal surge warnings.

Email your thoughts, photographs and videos to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.