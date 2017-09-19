Video: ELDC buys Louth Navigation Warehouse

East Lindsey District Council has today (Tuesday) completed the purchase of the Louth Navigation Warehouse.

The Navigation Warehouse was built in 1790 after the opening of the Louth to Tetney Canal in 1770, and the building is a Grade II Listed building due to its historical significance.

The Warehouse was restored in 1999 with help of grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the European Regional Development Fund, the Rural Development Commission and East Lindsey District Council.

‘Groundwork Lincolnshire’ acquired the freehold of the premises as part of the external funding arrangements, but Groundwork has since deemed that the building is surplus to its ongoing requirements.

Earlier this year, East Lindsey District Council accepted a nomination from Louth Navigation Trust to register the building as an Asset of Community Value. The Council was keen to ensure the building was retained in local ownership and could support the growth and diversification of the visitor economy in East Lindsey going forward.

In December 2016, the Council commissioned a feasibility study to identify a potential route and costings for the multi-user path linking the Water Rail Way (Woodhall Spa/Bardney) to the Lincolnshire coast. Part of this route is intended to run alongside the Louth to Tetney Canal where the Navigation Warehouse is situated.

Those tenants that currently occupy the building will continue to be able to do so.

The District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “The Navigation Warehouse is an iconic building in the Louth street scene.

“As headquarters to the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service and the Louth Navigation Trust, among others, it was important that the building remained in community ownership into the future.

“We are developing a regeneration scheme along the Louth Canal river corridor – the purchase of this building will only serve to support these exciting plans.”

Chairman of the Navigation Trust, Roger Subden, added: “We are delighted that the Council has secured the Warehouse for future community use”.