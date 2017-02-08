VIDEO: Hundreds head for Caterex trade show in Skegness

Hundreds of people from all over the country who are in the hospitality industry are heading to Skegness today for the annual Caterex trade show.

The two-day show at the Richmond Holiday Centre marks the official start of preparations for the holiday season. June Howard, business development manager at the Skegness, East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECWHA) said: “We are so excited about Caterex 2017. “We have 15 new exhibitors which is always exciting and it’s great to see it so busy.

Mike Matthews, area sales manager at Bateman'sm with Andrea Brummitt of telesales. ANL-170802-144218001

“We are also really pleased to welcome catering students from Boston College, who will be doing demonstrations throughout the two days.”

The trade show was officially opened by the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Dick Edginton, who said: “This is the 34th year and to have 15 more exhibitors shows the strength of the town’s businesses and the confidence they have in Skegness.”

Among the exhibitors is McCartney Food Services of Frieston, who are celebrating their 30th year in business and won the Best Overall Stand Award.

The family business originated as a butchers in Sutterton 40 years ago but then branched out as distributors.

We have 15 new exhibitors which is always exciting June Howard, business development manager at SECWHA

Owner Paul McCartney said: “We started supplying sausages, burgers and pies - that’s all that was frozen at the time - but now we supply whatever the caterer needs, including quality frozen desserts.

“We’ve been coming to Caterex for 27 years – it’s all about being seen. If you don’t come people think you’ve gone out of businesses.”

Another familiar stand is Batemans Brewery of Wainfleet, who are this year promoting the return of Ridlington’s wine. Mike Matthew’s, area sales manager, said: “We’re really excited about this. A lot of people from the area may remember Ridlington’s from years ago and we are delighted to be bringing it back with a selection of blends from all over the world.”

The exhibition opens again tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

Caterex Trade Show in Skegness ANL-170702-133703001

COOK WITH THE SKEGNESS STANDARD AND BOSTON COLLEGE

*Join the Skegness Standard on Facebook Live at 10.30am where we are inviting you on to the Boston College catering stand to cook a delicious lunchtime snack. And of course, we want your pictures!

To make a Warm Smoked Salmon Muffin with rocket and horseradish creme fraiche to serve 4 you will need:

400gm Smoked Salmon

Catering students from Boston College with lecturer Carl Smith cooking up some treats at Caterex. ANL-170802-144120001

2ea Muffins

60gm Butter

40g Capers

1 cup Rocket

20gm Creamed horseradish

60gm Creme fraiche

Join the Skegness Standard on Facebook Live tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.30am to cook Warm Smoked Salmon Muffin with rocket and horseradish creme fraiche ANL-170802-152916001

2 tsp Chopped Chives

Read more:

Countdown to Caterex catering exhibition in Skegness

