VIDEO: ‘I feel so safe’: Visitor from Manchester praises police operation in Skegness

A woman from Manchester on a night out in Skegness says she ‘has never felt safer’ after finding herself in the middle of an police operation to keep drugs off the streets.

Jennifer Taylor had been brought to the resort as a surprise from her partner and spoke to the Skegness Standard last night outside Wolfies Wine Bar, where customers were being tested for drugs before being allowed entry.

Police outside Wolfies Wine Bar during Operation California in Skegness. ANL-170107-102744001

She said: “After what happened in Manchester with the bombing I have to tell you this has been the best night. I haven’t moved from here. I feel so safe.”

Operational California is now a regular sight along the coast and with a police van parked in the shadow of the Clock Tower there is no mistaking the large presence of Skegness police, special constables and the East Midlands Operational Support Service with Police Dog Joe.

The Skegness Standard joined officers at 9.30pm for a shift that took us until well after 2am on Saturday morning.

During this time two people in a ‘suspicious’ car were given formal cannabis warnings and a drugs warrant was issued at a licensed premises.

Skegness Standard reporter Chrissie Redford interviewing Coast Insp Colin Haigh during Operation California in Skegness. ANL-170107-093056001

Coast Inspector Colin Haigh said: “Holidaymakers and the locals really like this operation. They feel reassured and feel safer when they see uniformed presence.

“We do get the odd person who think they are a bit too obtrusive but by the time we have explained what we are doing they are more than happy.

“The aim is to prevent and detect drug offences and prevent and detect public order offences. But ultimately I just want people to feel safe and know they can come out and enjoy themselves and know if anyone is causing trouble they will be dealt with.”

Neil Brooks, licensing officer for East Lindsey District Council was operating the Itemiser 3 drugs detector at the entrance of Wolfies. He said: “We licence these premises and want to make sure they are safe places for people to attend.

Operation California in Skegness. ANL-170107-092946001

“Mostly people are happy for us to test them.”

Angie Hussey, whose family run Wolfies, said: “Operations like this are a very positive thing for the town. A lot of people are investing in the resort and if we work as a team we can get control to prevent drug use and public order incidents.”

Operation California in Skegness. ANL-170107-092946001

Police Dog Joe gets all the best jobs during Operation california in Skegness. ANL-170107-093038001

Operation California saw testing for drug use in Skegness. ANL-170107-093108001

Police search a car for drugs during Operation California in Skegness ANL-170107-093022001