VIDEO: Mince Pie Eating Contest at Louth Christmas Market

Four brave contestants took to the stage in Louth town centre on Sunday (November 27) for the Mince Pie Eating Contest.

The contest was part of the Louth Christmas Market, organised by the Louth Independent Traders (LIT) group.

The four brave souls who took part in the Mince Pie Eating Contest on Sunday.

At noon, the four contestants gathered around the table and raced against each other to eat as many mince pies as possible - without a drink in sight - within ten minutes.

Although the final number of mince pies consumed was not revealed, Barney (left of video) was deemed to be the clear winner.

The competition was sponsored by Jacksons Butchers, and Barney walked away with a £50 Jacksons meat voucher.

Well done to all those who took part.