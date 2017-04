Professional women cyclist kicked off the start of the Tour of the Wolds event today (Sunday).

Over 100 female cyclists took to the starting point in Mercer Row, Louth.

The start of the pro women's race from Louth town centre as they start the Tour of Wolds ride.

Here is a short video clip of their start.

They are due back into Louth at around 11.45am. Keep following the Leader for more action throughout the day as the day unfolds.