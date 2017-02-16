VIDEO: Procession through Louth ahead of Richard Madge funeral

Louth came to a standstill this morning (Thursday) as hundreds of people proceeded through the town centre in memory of Richard Madge.

Mr Madge tragically died at the age of 29 on Sunday January 29.

Procession in tribute to Richard Madge on Thursday, ahead of his funeral later that day.

The procession began outside the Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Directors in Eastgate, with an estimated gathering of 300 people following the hearse.

The majority of the crowd wore red Liverpool football shirts, in tribute to Richard who supported the team.

From Eastgate, the procession - consisting of Richard’s friends, family and well wishers - headed down Church Street, Queen Street, through the Market Place and into Northgate before heading to St James’ Church, where Richard’s funeral took place this afternoon.

