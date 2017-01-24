Villagers demand improvements at MP’s ‘broadband summit’

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle, held a broadband summit at Maltby-le-Marsh Village Hall on Friday (January 20).

More than 120 constituents - including parish and district councillors, farmers, business people and others - attended to express their concerns and frustration at the slow pace of broadband in the rural area.

Maltby le Marsh featured in the news last year following complaints of very slow connectivity, and village residents pressed their MP for action.

Ms Atkins said: “I invited BT, OnLincolnshire, Virgin Media, Quickline and councillors to put the case, explain the problems, and offer solutions.

“I was pleased that OnLincolnshire announced at the Summit that 540 post codes within the constituency will be fitted with superfast broadband within a year. That represents nearly a quarter of the next phase of investment.

“I was delighted to have been the catalyst for this declared progress - we must now keep them up to the mark!”

The broadband summit was held on the same day that Virgin Media announced they would be bringing ‘ultrafast’ broadband to thousands of homes in Louth.

