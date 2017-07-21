Vintage Festival on its way to Cadwell Park

Motor racing’s pioneering past will return to life at Cadwell Park this Sunday (July 23) at the Vintage Festival. The event is a celebration of the automotive industry’s golden past, which will highlight the ingenuity and innovation of the sport’s formative early years.

Tickets for the Vintage Festival are available for just £16 when booked in advance before midday today (Wednesday, July 19) and £20 on the gate thereafter. Under-13s go free.

Visit: www.cadwellpark.co.uk or call 0843 453 9000 for more information.