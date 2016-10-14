‘Violent’ man found hiding half-naked in a Northampton garden

A violent man, who was found “hiding half-naked in a Northampton garden” has been recalled to prison.

The 21-year-old, of Loyd Road, Abington, made a run from his town centre house yesterday morning when an officer from the Northampton Proactive team visited the property to arrest him.

A police spokeswoman said: “The person they went to arrest fled the house and wasn’t entirely dressed.

“The offender, who was on a recall notice, has now been sent back to prison after breaching his license.

