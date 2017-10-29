Volunteers invited to take part in practical chalk streams day in Brigsley

Do you enjoy the great outdoors and love wildlife? Volunteers are invited to take part in a work party this autumn to help preserve Lincolnshire’s rare chalk streams.

The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project’s (LCSP) Volunteer Group is looking for enthusiastic and willing volunteers to help maintain and improve chalk streams at an event on Tuesday November 14 near Brigsley.

Volunteers will be helping to improve the habitats of local wildlife including trout, otters and water voles.

Tasks will include bank maintenance to ensure that the streams aren’t completely over-shaded by vegetation and the water can flow easily. This helps to ensure that there is enough light to allow vegetation in the stream to grow, which is essential for the invertebrates that form the basis of the chalk stream food-chain.

No experience is needed, but you must be physically fit and confident when working near or in water. Safety training will be provided to volunteers in the session.

Will Bartle, Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Monitoring officer said, “Volunteering is really rewarding, keeps you fit and you’ll be helping to protect some of our most endangered wildlife. Plus it’s a chance to enjoy some time out in our beautiful autumn countryside.”

The work party will take place on Tuesday November 14 (10am to 1.30pm) at Waithe Beck, Brigsley.

To sign up, contact Will Bartle, Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Monitoring Officer, on William.bartle@lincolnshire.gov.uk or phone the Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project on 01522 555783.

To find out more about the chalk streams of Lincolnshire, visit http://www.lincswolds.org.uk/chalk-streams/volunteering