Walkers put best foot forward in Round Louth Walk event

Those boots were certainly made for walking as people stepped out in Louth recently to enjoy the annual Round Louth Walk event.

Over 120 people took part on the day as they enjoyed various walking routes around Hubbards Hills and beyond.

Each year walkers take part to help raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

This year over £700 has been raised already, with more still to come in.

Jamie Davenport, Macmillan fundraising manager for the Lincolnshire area, said: “It’s always a pleasure to start the fundraising year with the Round Louth Walk.

“I’m extremely grateful that the local community take part every year to support their local Macmillan services.

“We must say a massive thank you to everyone who supported, helped out and took part in this year’s event.”

Included in those who took part were members of the Lincs Quest group, who all said it was a very enjoyable event and are always happy to support a worthy, charitable cause.

If you are interested in helping out at the local Macmillan fundraising group in the Louth area, contact Jamie Davenport on 07595 091384, or you can email him at j.davenport@macmillan.org.uk.