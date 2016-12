Father Christmas will be paying a visit to Waltham Windmill this Saturday.

Go along to see him between 10am and 3pm, when the cost is £4 per child.

There will also be a raffle for a Christmas hamper.

The shops and cafe will be open and the railway will be running too.

There is free parking on site and all money raised goes to maintain the windmill.

For more information call 07747 597438.