Warning over Halloween costume fire risks

Parents in Lincolnshire are being advised to ensure their children stay away from naked flames due to the risk posed by fancy dress costumes.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Trading Standards officers have warned that even costumes that comply with Toy Safety Regulations can still catch fire, and that parents should make sure they buy costumes with the CE safety mark.

Steve Screaton, deputy community fire safety manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “The advice is simple - please keep your children away from candles, lanterns or tea-lights.

“If you are planning on decorating your home ready for Halloween, please use LED tea- lights, particularly inside your pumpkins and lanterns.

“We don’t want to stop people enjoying Halloween, but we do want them to celebrate safely.

There is nothing more terrifying than having a fire at home or seeing your clothes catch fire, which in some cases can have a lasting impact on day-to-day life.”

Alexandra Connell, senior trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council: “Only buy costumes labelled with a CE and do report retailers if you come across examples where a costume does not have this important safety mark.

“CE is a declaration by the manufacturer that toys comply with the Toy Safety Regulations, and consumers are advised to read and follow the instructions and safety information carefully.”

To report an unsafe outfit, call the National Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.

• Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is running a competition on its facebook page (www.facebook.com/lincolnshirefireandrescue), celebrating those children who have been safe and used LED lights in lanterns. Winners will get to meet their local firemen and sit in a fire engine.