Watchable comedy drama at Louth Film Club

A comedy drama has been added to Louth Film Club’s on-going French Film Festival.

Anne Fontaine’s Gemma Bovery, with Gemma Arterton, is based on Posy Simmonds’ graphic novel of the same name.

It will be shown at Louth Film Club on Monday, October 3, and will bring the French Film Festival to a fitting climax.

In the film, which carries echoes of Flaubert’s famous characters, Normandy has never looked fresher, while the comedy bubbles like champagne.

The film will be showed at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £4 for LFC members, £6.90 for non-members, or £5.50 for concessions.

See full details on all LFC films for 2016 at www.louthfilmclub.com.