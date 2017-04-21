‘We’d love to see the stars back in Louth’

Businesses in Louth have thrown their weight behind exciting plans to bring the Tour of the Wolds back to the town next year.

The star-studded event - which featured Olympic and international cycling stars - was staged for the first time 10 days ago, based in Louth.

It attracted massive crowds with some estimates of up to 2,000 people lining the town’s streets for the climax of the men’s and women’s races.

There are unconfirmed reports the event - organised by British Cycling - generated around a quarter of a million pounds for the regional economy.

A smaller Sportif event, for amateur riders, was staged 24 hours before the elite races and also proved to be a success.

Now, Gary Dennis - chairman of the Louth Independent Traders organisation - is welcoming speculation that the Tour of the Wolds will return in 2018 - and will be even bigger and better.

Mr Dennis told the Leader: “It was a great day and we’d love to see the event come back.

“It really put Louth in the shop window and it was fantastic to see so many people about.

“A lot of people I spoke to said it was the first time they had visited Louth and hopefully they will come back.

“The weather was perfect...everything went really well and everyone agreed the town and the surrounding area looked at its very best.”

Mr Dennis confirmed not every business opened on the Sunday of the elite races.

However, he said those that hadn’t, had missed out.

He added: “I’m sure when word gets around about how popular a day it was, more people will be interested in opening.

“We worked hard in the build-up with the organisers. They are talking about providing more entertainment next year.

“That would be brilliant. We’d get bigger crowds. It can only be positive for Louth.”

The elite races attracted national publicity for Louth - and the Wolds - through extensive media coverage.

Event organiser Dan Ellmore was delighted with the success of the event and hinted he would love to return to Louth.

It is understood positive talks have taken place about a return date.