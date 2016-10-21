Weight to go Jane from Louth - You’re a pearl

Louth Slimming World Consultan Jane Rylands-Bolton is celebrating after being recognised at the organisation’s ‘Pearl Day’ which was held at the Nottingham Belfry Hotel.

Jane is officially recognised among the organisation’s top 90 most highest-achieving consultants.

It puts Jane in the top 2.5 percent of the organisation’s 4,500 Slimming World consultants across the UK, meaning Louth is home to some of the best slimming support in the country.

Jane said: “When the event invite dropped through my letterbox I was buzzing with excitement .

“It was such an honour to be treated to this special day by Slimming World.”