Staff at the new White Stuff store in Louth celebrated their arrival in town with a stylish opening party.

They are pictured above welcoming visitors with bucks fizz, cakes and special ‘goody bags.

The store’s arrival is a major boost to Louth’s retail scene and staff said they have received positive feedback from residents and customers.

They add that are looking forward to being a part of the community.

Staff are pictured at the opening party.