‘White teenage male’ sought after purse theft in Horncastle

Horncastle Police are appealing for witnesses after a purse was stolen from a vehicle, after the offender smashed a window.

PCSO Nigel Wass said: “We would like to appeal for witnesses and ask people to be vigilant after a purse was stolen from a vehicle via smashing a window, whilst parked on Coronation Walk in Horncastle on Monday afternoon (September 11) at 2.15pm

“A white male, in his late teens, and wearing a black hoodie and grey joggers, was seen running away from the vehicle.

“Please remember not to leave valuables on display in vehicles where possible.”

If you witnessed anything or have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 239 of September 11.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.