WI members from Manby & Grimoldby enjoy a cheesy day out

Instead of their usual monthly meeting, 17 members of Manby & Grimoldby WI plus 89 guests visited Cote Hill Cheese in Osgodby, near Market Rasen on Thursday, June 8.

On arrival members were greeted by Michael and Mary Davenport.

Their visit included an informative and entertaining talk on cheese making, a demonstration on how the cheese is made and also getting the chance to have a little taste as well.

After giving their thanks to Michael and Mary, the group left for a meal at ‘Jossals’ in Market Rasen.

All in all a good day out.