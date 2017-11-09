Wilkin Chapman raises £1,800 in cancer charity fundraiser

Wilkin Chapman law firm - which has branches in Louth and Alford - helped to raise £1,800 for Macmillan Cancer Support as part of the charity’s recent ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ fundraiser.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s fundraising manager for Lincolnshire, Jamie Davenport, recently accepted the cheque from Wilkin Chapman accounts team member, Gill Anderson.

Mr Davenport said: “As an organisation, we totally rely on funding and over the years this particular event has exploded in popularity.

“It is fantastic, and we thank Wilkin Chapman, along with all the other organisations and individuals who take part.