Win an England shirt signed by 1966 World Cup winners at Louth charity shop

An England football shirt, signed by World Cup legends Geoff Hirst and Gordon Banks, will be up for grabs in a special raffle held at the Cancer Research UK shop in Louth Market Place this month.

The very special prize was donated by store volunteer and cancer survivor Joanna Green, who won the shirt in a recent competition held by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Joanna told the Leader: “I’ve got no idea how much this prize might raise for Cancer Research, but I hope it’s a lot.”

She added that she hoped the prospect of winning the signed shirt might draw in people - particularly men - who might not usually be interested in visiting the charity shop.

Deputy manager, Rachel Earey, said she was hopeful that it would draw people in,

She said: “I think it will be popular, as a lot of people would want it, since it’s signed - especially football fans!”

Rachel, and shop manager Clare Kieran, both thanked Joanna for her generous contribution.

The raffle began yesterday (Saturday October 7), as part of the national ‘Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday October 21.

• If you are interested in volunteering for Cancer Research UK, pop in to the shop or call 01507 600547.