Wine and nibbles event in Louth raises £500 for new defibrillator

Louth businesswoman, Angela Waumsley of ACG Design has raised a massive £500 thanks to hosting a wine and nibbles event recently at her home and place of work in Aswell Street.

The money has been presented to charity 4x4 first responders, L-CAT (Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team), for a much needed defibrillator.

Angela would like to say a massive thank you to all of the local businesses that helped, donated and supported her event.

Pictured above: Roger Damm (L-CAT) Angela Waumsley (ACG Design) and Rob Ling (L-CAT).