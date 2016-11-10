Winning film set for the screen in Louth

A film that won a top award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year is set to be shown by Louth Film Club on Monday, November 14.

I, Daniel Blake is the latest film to hit the screen from veteran director Ken Loach.

Stand-up comic Dave Johns plays Daniel Blake, a widower in Newcastle who has just had a near-fatal heart attack – but can’t get work or benefits.

Shocking scenes show Blake desperately trying to explain the urgency of his case to stern bureaucrats obsessed with box-ticking, the rules and regulations. Hayley Squires is Katie, a single mum who has been relocated to a council flat in the North East from London (because it’s cheaper) and whom Blake befriends. Over time, he becomes a grandfatherly figure to her two young children.

The film will start at 7.30pm at the Playhouse Cinema, Louth.

For more info, please visit: www.louthfilmclub.com.