‘Without him, I wouldn’t have Max today’ - Tetney mother praises LIVES volunteer

A Tetney mother has shared her emotional memories of her son’s near death experience, after a LIVES responder helped to save his life.

In a video released by LIVES today (Friday), Dawn Jones shares the story of how her 25-year-old son, Max, nearly died after collapsing at the family home.

After the collapse, Dawn called 999 and LIVES responder Chris Cole was first on scene, and preformed life saving procedures.

During the traumatic experience, Dawn assisted Chris by using a bag valve mask resuscitator, and was breathing for Max for 20 minutes.

On reflection, Chris Cole said: “Max’s incident is why I respond. To help people in my community who need that specialist help, to buy those few minutes before the ambulance arrives, and to try and make a difference day or night, 365 days a year.”

Dawn will be hosting the LIVES Matter Ball today (Friday November 25) at The Humber Royal in Grimsby to raise funds for the charity, so they can continue to deliver life saving treatment.

• For more information regarding the LIVES Matter Ball, contact dawn@evolvewealth.co.uk