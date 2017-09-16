Work begins on the England Coast Path - opening up route from Mablethorpe to the Humber

People in Lincolnshire are one step closer to being able to walk around the entire England coastline, after it was announced that work has started on every stretch of the England Coast Path.

The England Coast Path is an inspirational project to create the world’s longest continuous coastal trail - and there are three stretches included in the project that pass through Lincolnshire.

The announcement was made last week, and volunteers from the ‘Ramblers’ charity are working with Natural England to discuss the best route that the England Coast Path should take for the stretch between Mablethorpe and the Humber Bridge.

The stretch between Sutton Bridge to Skegness will also be affected, and Natural England’s proposed route between Skegness to Mablethorpe is currently being considered.

Ramblers’ director of advocacy and engagement, Nicky Philpott said: “This is a huge milestone in the story of the England Coast Path, and one we should celebrate.

“Building sandcastles on the beach, dipping toes in the sea, and taking a stroll along clifftops are favourite activities that cross generations and bring us all together. So it might surprise you that until recently, a third of England’s coastline was inaccessible.

“The Ramblers has long dreamed of a country where everyone can freely enjoy our beautiful coast, so we were pleased that after years of campaigning, in 2010, work started on the Path.”

At almost 3,000 miles long, the path will stretch around the entire English coastline.

Natural England has been working with landowners and local authorities and others to open up stretches of the path, and Ramblers’ volunteers have worked tirelessly to walk and survey swathes of coast, mapping out the best routes.

The Government hope to complete the England Coast Path by 2020, and the Ramblers are keen to ensure that plans are put in place to maintain the path once it’s complete and has become a National Trail.

To find out more, visit www.ramblers.org.uk/EnglandCoastPath.