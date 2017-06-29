Work set to get underway to dig up Louth beauty spot for new water pipeline

Anglian Water is starting work on Monday (July 3) to install a new water main in Louth - that will involve digging up one of Louth’s beauty spots.

An area of Westgate Fields in Louth is being dug up to put in a new pipeline - with this part of the work set to last six-weeks.

This will serve the new housing developments at Fulmar Drive and Brakenborough Road as well as increasing the capacity of the water network in the town for the future.

The scheme has already been delayed on two occasions after the initial dates in winter and spring were put back due to what Anglian Water calls other ‘priority schemes’.

The project in full is due to be completed by the end of the year.

Anglian Water has minimised the area it will occupy with only five per cent of the park affected by the work.

Regan Harris from Anglian Water said: “We have a duty to extend our water network to serve new homes, which often requires work to install new pipes and other infrastructure.

“We understand how popular and well-used Westgate Fields is by the local community, and people will still be able to use the majority of the park as normal.”

Ms Harris added that Anglian Water will be doing everything they can to minimise disruption by laying one section of pipe at a time and backfilling the ground and relaying turf immediately before moving on.

“We will only be taking up about five per cent of the parkland and will be well away from the footpath, so people should hardly notice we’re there,” Ms Harris said.

“We want to have as little impact as possible on the parkland and are committed to ensuring it is returned to the same standard as before the work began.”

However residents were baffled as to why the work was being undertaken during the busy summer period, a time where Westgate Fields is used a lot.

Town and district councillor, Jill Makinson-Sanders was unhappy Anglian Water has chosen ‘the peak summer season’ to carry out the work.

She told The Leader: “This scheme has really annoyed me.

“They should have done the work during the winter months, like it was initially planned.”

Coun Makinson-Sanders added: “We had rather a mild winter so the work could have been easily done.

“It’s now entered a period where we’re encouraging youngsters to go outside in the fresh air and make use of our beauty spots - but without a big part of Westgate Fields it makes it more difficult.”

The second section of the scheme involves laying the pipe along a 500m stretch of Westgate Road.

This work will be completed by December and means there will be two-way traffic lights in place while the work is completed.

A road closure and diversion will also be in place at the junction with Breakneck Lane for part of the work.

Access for residents and the emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Ms Harris continued: We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused to locals and road users while we undertake this essential work and would like to thank people for their patience while the scheme is underway.”