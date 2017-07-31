Young girl ‘racially abused’ in Louth street

A young girl was allegedly the victim of racial abuse in Queen Street, Louth, at the weekend.

PCSO Louise Borman, from the Louth Town Neighbourhood Policing Team, said that the incident took place near the ‘Mode’ clothing store on Saturday (July 29) at around 3pm.

The alleged abuser has been described as a slim white female, around 60 years old, with shoulder length straight black hair with grey strands, with a weathered complexion. She was wearing dark clothing.

After verbally abusing the young girl, who was with her mother, the alleged abuser walked away.

Lincolnshire Police are ‘very keen’ to speak with this female regarding this allegation, so if anyone was in the area or may have seen someone matching the above description around that time, call police on 101 and quote incident number 311 of July 29.