Youngsters pay their respects to fallen heroes

Children at Little Ducklings Pre-School in North Thoresby, and Eastfield Infants’ and Nursery School in Louth, paid their respects to those who died in the two World Wars last week.

Little Ducklings Pre-School in North Thoresby visited the village’s memorial last week.

Eastfield Infants' and Nursery School, Louth.

Owner, Naomi Brooker, told the Leader: “The children each made their own poppies, we then stapled them to the tree where people can view them.

“We paid our respects and marked a short silence in honour of the fallen war heroes.

“This is now a tradition which we feel represents our relationship with the local community, and helps our children learn about respect.”

Meanwhile, at Eastfield Infants’ and Nursery School, the children created a display of poppies in the school entrance.

A school spokesman said: “All the children in school have made a poppy to help create this amazing display.

“Our children have also been and placed a class rock at the War Memorial in town to remember those lost.”