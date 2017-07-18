Ahmed shines as Taverners claim victory

Louth Taverners travelled to unbeaten Alford in their latest East Lindsey League fixture.

Having lost to them in the earlier part of the season at home, Louth knew that it was a big ask to beat Alford.

Louth won the toss and elected to bat first.

Young Sam Jones and Dean Wright opened the innings and they were both in aggressive mode and they took the score to 60 in the first six overs, helped also by many extras that Alford conceeded.

Wright was out for 25 with the score on 60.

Zeeshan Ahmed joined Jones and they both played some delightful strokes and kept attacking the the Alford bowlers.

Jones got his well deserved 50, hitting eight boundaries, but was bowled by Bennett at the same score.

Louth were 135-2 on 22 overs.

Louth overseas player Xander Pitchers joined Ahmed, who was well set by that time, and played some delightful strokes, especially his stylish cover drives.

Ahmed reached his 50, ably supported by Pitchers, who also started to attack the bowling to reach his well deserved 50.

They both dominated the Alford bowlers to put on a 143-run partnership when Pitchers was out for an aggressive 71 runs, hitting seven fours and three sixes.

Louth finished with a very satisfying score of 278-4 in their 40 overs, with Ahmed remaining unbeaten on 84 with 10 fours and a six.

Alford started the chase with overseas player Rikki Bovey and Sam Lempard at the crease.

They both started aggressively, taking the score to 66 in eight overs until Lempard was caught brilliantly by Wright to end a very aggressive start by Alford.

Bovey is Alford’s key man, but the introduction of Ahmed saw him back in the pavilion for 35, deceived by a slower ball which he top edged before Jones took the important catch.

Waheed was introduced into the attack and his leg spin was too hot for Alford to handle.

He ripped the heart out of Alford’s batting order by bowling an exceptional spell of 8-4-7-4.

He was ably supported by Will Pridgeon, who bowled a good line and length and seamed the ball both ways to finish with impressive figures of 5-1-13-3.

William Allis resisted towards the end and made a patient 21, and he was the last man out when he was run out by a direct throw by Ahmed, ending his day well with bat, bowl and ground fielding.

Louth were in top form with their fielding as well with Jones taking three catches, including the price catch of Bovey.

Matt Leeming was exceptional in keeping wicket and he was rewarded by two very good stumpings.

Louth travel to Skegness on Sunday and hope to continue their fine winning form with another victory.